Vashti Henderson
1921 - 2020
Vashti Henderson

Milton - Vashti Henderson, 99, of Milton, FL, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.

Vashti was a lifelong resident of Milton, FL and was the last of seven children born to the late Tom and Bertie Carpenter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Conley Henderson; and son, Mike Henderson.

Vashti is survived by a granddaughter, Summer (Jules) Pitts; grandson, Dustin Henderson; daughter-in-law, Linda Henderson; four great-grandchildren, Logan and Ty Pitts and Rylee and Conley Henderson.

Funeral services for Vashti Henderson will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with Pastor Ted Traylor officiating.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Burial will follow services at Crain Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home directing. Active pall bearers will be Adam Willis, Roger Carpenter, Charles Meche, Jules Pitts, Logan Pitts and Ty Pitts.

She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly. We Love You Aimaw!




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
