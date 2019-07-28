|
Velma Dykes Penney
Leesburg, VA - Velma Dykes Penney, a long-time Pensacola resident, passed away surrounded by family on July 23, 2019, in Leesburg, Virginia, where she had lived for the past two years.
Born on May 14, 1934, Velma is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Charles M. Penney, Jr., and by her grandson, Daniel Waters. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanein (Ken) Waters of Robertsdale, AL; son, Ronald L. Penney of Leesburg, VA; daughter, Charlene Choinski of Leesburg; grandson, Tracy (Amy) Waters; granddaughters, Dana (Thomas) Markulj, Lauren Choinski, and Fallon Choinski; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A long-time Escambia School District employee, Velma was a devoted cafeteria worker at Workman Middle School, where she served many a savory meal--as well as kindness, encouragement, and caution--to Pensacola teens.
Velma's love of baking, fishing, style, and nature merged in many family get-togethers at her home and in her backyard in Northeast Pensacola. Hospitality, faith in God, fun, and love of life were other hallmarks of her life. Velma grew up in the Spanish Trail area as one of 8 children of Leroy and Gladys Dykes, all of whom preceded her in death. The eight siblings were Betty, Dick, Maurice, Sidney, James, Leroy, Velma, and Gene.
Family will receive visitors from 5-7pm on Wednesday, July 31, at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola. The celebration-of-life will begin at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 1, at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, officiated by Major (Ret.) Gerald W. Craft, USA Chaplain. Interment will follow at Roberts Cemetery on Creighton Road.
The family requests that donations be made to Capital Caring Hospice for providing such outstanding care or flowers may be sent to Harper-Morris.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 28, 2019