Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Velma Penney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Penney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Dykes Penney


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Dykes Penney Obituary
Velma Dykes Penney

Leesburg, VA - Velma Dykes Penney, a long-time Pensacola resident, passed away surrounded by family on July 23, 2019, in Leesburg, Virginia, where she had lived for the past two years.

Born on May 14, 1934, Velma is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Charles M. Penney, Jr., and by her grandson, Daniel Waters. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanein (Ken) Waters of Robertsdale, AL; son, Ronald L. Penney of Leesburg, VA; daughter, Charlene Choinski of Leesburg; grandson, Tracy (Amy) Waters; granddaughters, Dana (Thomas) Markulj, Lauren Choinski, and Fallon Choinski; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A long-time Escambia School District employee, Velma was a devoted cafeteria worker at Workman Middle School, where she served many a savory meal--as well as kindness, encouragement, and caution--to Pensacola teens.

Velma's love of baking, fishing, style, and nature merged in many family get-togethers at her home and in her backyard in Northeast Pensacola. Hospitality, faith in God, fun, and love of life were other hallmarks of her life. Velma grew up in the Spanish Trail area as one of 8 children of Leroy and Gladys Dykes, all of whom preceded her in death. The eight siblings were Betty, Dick, Maurice, Sidney, James, Leroy, Velma, and Gene.

Family will receive visitors from 5-7pm on Wednesday, July 31, at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola. The celebration-of-life will begin at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 1, at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, officiated by Major (Ret.) Gerald W. Craft, USA Chaplain. Interment will follow at Roberts Cemetery on Creighton Road.

The family requests that donations be made to Capital Caring Hospice for providing such outstanding care or flowers may be sent to Harper-Morris.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now