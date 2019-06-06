Vernell Sowell



Milton - Vernell Wint Sowell



June 1, 1930



June 4, 2019



Our Mother and Grandmother, Vernell Wint Sowell, was such a powerful force in all of our lives. Most of you know her as the late Rev. John W. Sowell's wife and partner in ministry for over 50 years. But she was far more than that to all of us. She had a sharp mind, heart of gold, a great sense of humor, and a twinkle that always shone through in everything she did. Her stamina was legendary and none of us could keep up with her when she was on a mission. An avid nature lover, she spent hours outdoors often tending to her flowers or fishing; a hobby that on more than one occasion led her into precarious encounters with snakes which she later was able to jokingly share.



She was amazingly talented at everything she did. She could look at a curtain, bedspread, or outfit and then be able to reproduce it herself without a pattern. She was an expert marksman and could out-shoot any of the men in our family. Her flower arrangements and decorating were on par with what you would see from a professional. As some of you probably know, she was a fabulous cook. She was a firm believer in never underestimating the value of a good cake. She always prioritized eating cake above other available options and she was probably on to something there!



Vernell's impeccable style and sense of humor never faltered. She was a believer in things being tidy and never let a day go by without making her bed. And even in her last months and weeks she produced many witty and memorable lines that had us all in stitches. As you know, she never withheld her love and care towards others and tirelessly ministered to so many in the community as well as her own family. She lived a life of service and compassion. But she never took herself too seriously.



The family would like to thank Susan Reigler, caregiver and dear friend, for her loving and caring service to (Miss Nell) for the last 16 months of her life. She was very dear to my grandmother and also to us. We consider her an extension of our family and are so grateful for her and the joy she brought into her life.



She is survived by her daughter, Martha Sowell Hinson (Hugh/Sonny) and her 3 sons, Mike Sowell (Cheryl), Bill Sowell (Hisa) and Anthony Sowell (Jean), 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and even great-great grandchildren who now carry her love, values taught, memories, and aspiration to live as she did.



There will be a time of visitation from 6.00-8.00 pm on Thursday, June 6th at Pine Forest Assembly 3125 Pine Forest Rd. Cantonment, FL 32533. The funeral service will be the following day, Friday, June 7th at 1:00 o'clock also at Pine Forest Assembly. Officiating the service will be Reverend Glen Vaughn & Reverend Gene Hudson. The family would be honored by your attendance.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Eastern Gate Funeral Home. Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary