Vernon Lee Shaw
Milton - Vernon Lee Shaw, age 71, of Milton, FL passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.
Lee was born December 14, 1948, in Bucker, Missouri, and attended Fort Osage High School. He joined the United States Navy where he met his wife Jane Passmore. Lee was the last of eleven children born to the Shaw family.
Preceded in the death by his sons Jerry Lee Shaw, Matthew Ray Shaw, granddaughter Jericka
Shaw, and his father James F. Shaw and mother Maggie Naomi (Higbee) Shaw.
Lee is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Angeline Shaw; two daughters Tammie (Chad) Fulmer, Cindy Montagnino and seven grandchildren: Ashley Fulmer, Karissa (Austin) Fretwell, Jessica Shaw, Zack Hebner, Amy Fulmer, Matthew Fulmer-Shaw, Arron Fulmer. One great grandson Wesson Lee Fretwell.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, February 9, 2020 at Hickory Hammack Baptist Church, Milton, FL. Graveside Services will follow in the church cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the East Milton Fire Department, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and Hickory Hammock Baptist Church for all their help and assistance. And to the community for their prayers and support.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020