Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Lee Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Lee Shaw Obituary
Vernon Lee Shaw

Milton - Vernon Lee Shaw, age 71, of Milton, FL passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.

Lee was born December 14, 1948, in Bucker, Missouri, and attended Fort Osage High School. He joined the United States Navy where he met his wife Jane Passmore. Lee was the last of eleven children born to the Shaw family.

Preceded in the death by his sons Jerry Lee Shaw, Matthew Ray Shaw, granddaughter Jericka

Shaw, and his father James F. Shaw and mother Maggie Naomi (Higbee) Shaw.

Lee is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Angeline Shaw; two daughters Tammie (Chad) Fulmer, Cindy Montagnino and seven grandchildren: Ashley Fulmer, Karissa (Austin) Fretwell, Jessica Shaw, Zack Hebner, Amy Fulmer, Matthew Fulmer-Shaw, Arron Fulmer. One great grandson Wesson Lee Fretwell.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, February 9, 2020 at Hickory Hammack Baptist Church, Milton, FL. Graveside Services will follow in the church cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the East Milton Fire Department, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and Hickory Hammock Baptist Church for all their help and assistance. And to the community for their prayers and support.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -