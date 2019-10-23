|
|
Veronica "Ronnie" Gonzalez born on January 28, 1962 and passed away on October 21, 2019. Ronnie devoted much of her professional life to the service of others and worked in multiple healthcare settings. These included Emerald Coast Hospice, Council on Aging, Sacred Heart hospital, as well as multiple long-term care facilities in the region. Ronnie was passionate about grief counseling and was a strong force in children's healing. She was very involved in camp activities for children who had experienced loss in their lives. Ronnie was inspirational, devoted, and dedicated to helping others deal with extreme loss.
Colleagues admired and respected her knowledge and her "spirited" personality. Ronnie could light up a room with her inner force. Her faith, combined with her education, provided a very unique and effective approach to helping others cope with loss. From crafts, books, sayings, groups and other activities, Ronnie touched many people's lives and will be remembered as a compassionate caregiver, beloved friend, fiery Cuban, and will be missed by her family, friends, and colleagues alike.
Visitation will be 1:00 until the Graveside Service at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1300 E Hayes Street, Pensacola, FL.
The family request donations be made to a Go Fund Me Page: gf.me/u/v7i466
May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, And the rains fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019