Vickie Goldspring McClure
Pensacola - Vickie Goldspring McClure, 70, passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with her husband, Jon, at her side. Vickie was born in Pensacola, FL. on March 2, 1950.
Vickie attended Sacred Heart School, and graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School in 1968. She attended Pensacola Junior College, earned an Associate's Degree in Nursing, and became a Registered Nurse in 1977. She worked at West Florida Hospital and the Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola in Labor and Delivery and Neurosurgical Nursing specialties. Vickie earned a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Management from St. Joseph's College of Maine in 1996. She served as the Clinical Manager for Cardiology Consultants in Pensacola until her retirement in 2015.
Vickie is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Goldspring, and by her father, Francis Goldspring. She is survived by her husband, Jon Richard Molloy, of Pensacola; daughter Kelly Angela McClure, of New Orleans, LA; son Neil Michael McClure (wife Abby), of New Orleans, LA; four grandchildren; Rajef, Sullivan (Sully), Sirena and John (Jack); sister Patricia Ann Blake (Randy); and by her very special and ever-loyal four-legged companions, Ruby and Elsie. Vickie also leaves behind a devoted and loyal band of sisters, too numerous to name. They filled her life with joy and love.
To know Vickie was to love her; if she knew you, she loved you, too. Those who were fortunate enough to have witnessed Vickie's amazing life's journey came to know one of the biggest hearts, oldest souls, and most giving, productive hands they had ever encountered. Vickie was the loyal and adoring big sister to Patsy as they grew up, and dearest friend as they grew older. Vickie's children, Kelly and Neil, were the pride and joy of her life; she gave them every ounce of love she had to give. Those who knew Vickie understood that her grandchildren were at the absolute center of her Universe, and were everything to her. Everything.
For twenty-six years, Vickie's husband and soul mate, Jon, was the love of her life. With him, she was finally able to create her ultimate "home", where her children, grandchildren, friends, and friends-to-be always found themselves welcomed with love and treated with warmth and open hospitality.
Vickie's family will bring her back to her home. To honor her wishes, and when the time is right, we will scatter her ashes in the Gulf, the place where her Mermaid Spirit has always longed to return. To further honor her wishes we will host a Celebration of Vickie's Life, most likely in the spring, befitting to the joyous, delicious, resonant, and beautiful life she lived. All will be invited to join us.
Professionally, Vickie began her nursing career bringing children into the world. Personally, Vickie expressed her love for family and friends through her very gifted skill of cooking and serving the most exceptional meals imaginable. To recognize her two passions, anyone wishing to honor Vickie's memory may do so by making a donation to the cause of supporting families fighting pediatric brain cancer through charitable competitive cooking events. Anyone may donate to Neil's "Hogs for the Cause" team, "Deswine Intervention" at www.deswineintervention.org
or donate to another worthy charity of your choice
.
