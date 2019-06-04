|
Vickie Harger Locke
Pensacola - Vickie Harger Locke, a long-time resident of Pensacola passed away on May 13, 2019. Born in 1952 in New Port, Rhode Island, Vickie lived all over the United States as her father was in the Navy. Once her father retired, her family settled in Pensacola.
Vickie worked for the Escambia County School Board and retired after more than 20 years. Vickie was a woman of strong faith who was well liked, respected and admired by many. Her tender heart and gentle soul captivated all who knew her. She never knew a stranger and always strived to help those in need. Her love of God, life and family was her driving force. Vickie loved cooking, cleaning, dancing, entertaining, singing, and spending time with her family.
Vickie is preceded in death by her brother, Gary Harger, her parents, Orville Harger and Wilma Harger. She is survived by her twin brother, Rickie Harger, her son Gary Linwood Locke, Jr. and his wife Gail, grandchildren Aidan and Sarah, her niece Susan Harger McDaniel, and 4 great nieces and nephews.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 4, 2019