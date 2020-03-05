|
Reverend Victor Paul Schulz
Pensacola - The Reverend Victor Paul Schulz was called to glory on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Victor was born in Wyndmere, ND on July 1, 1926 and grew up in Faribault, MN. He was baptized in Christ on July 1, 1926 and confirmed on March 17, 1940 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault, MN. His grandfather was a Lutheran minister who had a great influence on him becoming a minister.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marie Denow Schulz; his wife, Iris Cannon Schulz; as well as stepson, Sean Krueger.
From 1947-1948 Pastor Schulz served as Vicar at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Port and Burgundy, New Orleans before he graduated from Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, IL in 1949.
"The Ministry, a Gift of the Grace of God" was the sermon title on August 14, 1949 when Pastor Schulz was Ordained into the Office of the Holy Ministry at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Port and Burgundy, New Orleans and at the same time he was installed as Assistant Pastor.
While in New Orleans he met and married his beloved wife Iris Inez Cannon of New Orleans and their marriage was blessed with two children.
Pastor Schulz served congregations in New Orleans, LA; Odessa, TX; Perry, OK; Lake Charles, LA; Birmingham, AL, and Kansas City, KS before accepting the call to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Pensacola, FL in 1982. Pastor Schulz served the congregation of Immanuel faithfully for 15 years from 1982-1997. He retired from the Holy Ministry in 1997. The title Pastor Emeritus was officially bestowed on Pastor Schulz on August 17, 2014 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
After retirement Pastor Schulz continued to serve congregations in the Southern District as vacancy pastor, and continued his pastoral care making hospital calls and visiting shut ins.
Victor leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving, devoted wife, Jeanine Krueger Schulz; his two children, daughter, Rebecca Ortel (Bruce); son, Richard Schulz (Kristin); brother, Walter Schulz (Barbara); grandchildren, Elizabeth Ortel, Joshua and Mallory Schulz; nephews, Ted and Jeff Schulz; sisters-in-law, Marlene Hahn and Sandra Hutcheson and their families; his Day and Krueger family, brothers-in-law, Woodward Day and John Day; sisters-in-law, Ellen Garrett and Shirley Baer; stepsons, Rick Krueger and Chris Krueger; stepdaughter, Cindy Krueger, and their families; as well as his faithful canine companion, Rusty.
The family would like to thank, Dr. Gary Gotthelf, Covenant Hospice for their compassionate care, especially Jeanette and Taylor, and Pastor Randy Blankschaen of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held 10:00am until the funeral service to begin at 11:00am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Pastor Randy Blankschaen officiating. Committal will follow at Bayview Memorial Park to await the glorious resurrection to eternal life in heaven with Jesus Christ, our Lord.
Flowers are accepted or memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 24 W. Wright St., Pensacola, FL 32501.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020