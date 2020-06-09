Victoria Ann Rozier
Pensacola - Vickie Rozie, 58, of Pensacola, passed away June 5, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Jones.
Vickie is survived by husband, Jackie Rozie; sons, Michael (Caitlyn), David, and Benjamin Rozie; daughter, Rebekah Rozier; grandson, Liam Rozie; father, Kenneth (Peggy) Griffey; siblings, Danyale (Mark) Lewis, Christopher, and Heather Griffey.
Her Celebration of Life will be at Brownsville Church, Saturday June 13, 2020. With a visitation beginning at 10:00 am, and the service following at 11:00 am.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.