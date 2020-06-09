Victoria Ann Rozier



Pensacola - Vickie Rozie, 58, of Pensacola, passed away June 5, 2020.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Jones.



Vickie is survived by husband, Jackie Rozie; sons, Michael (Caitlyn), David, and Benjamin Rozie; daughter, Rebekah Rozier; grandson, Liam Rozie; father, Kenneth (Peggy) Griffey; siblings, Danyale (Mark) Lewis, Christopher, and Heather Griffey.



Her Celebration of Life will be at Brownsville Church, Saturday June 13, 2020. With a visitation beginning at 10:00 am, and the service following at 11:00 am.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store