Victoria "Vicky" Loney DePew
Pensacola Beach - Victoria "Vicky" Loney DePew affectionately known as "Tricky," 73, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Vicky is survived by her wonderful and loving daughter, Heather DePew Boatwright (Dr. Jay Boatwright); step-grandchildren, James Boatwright IV and William Boatwright; sister, Karen L. Carroll, all of Pensacola; her sister-in-law, Jean Champion of South Carolina; her best friend, JoAnn Bryan and Cindi Bear Bonner who were by her side until the end, along with caring friends, Jackie and Tommy VanMatre, Courtney Biles, Liz Bell Harrison, and Halli Leidner.
She is preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, Bobby DePew; parents, Russ and Bertha Loney; and sister, Kathryn L. Smith.
Vicky was born May 4, 1946 in Bradenton, FL. She graduated from Pensacola High School in 1964, where she met the love of her life Bobby DePew. Vicky always loved being part of the Pensacola and Pensacola Beach communities. Her vivacious, spunky and social personality led her to many organizations and friends over the years. She enjoyed being an active member of the Mayoki Indians, Fiesta of Five Flags, Pensacola Yacht Club, Pensacola Garden Club, Pensacola Racquet Club, Mystic Maids, and Pensacola Beach Elks Club. She enjoyed her home on Pensacola Beach. On the weekends you could find her spending time on the water and boating with family and friends, with the music of Jimmy Buffett and drinking "Jay's boat drinks." Vicky cherished the sunsets from her balcony and looked forward to watching her beloved Blue Angels. She attended Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church on Pensacola Beach. In her day Vicky was a very competitive tennis player. She always loved to travel, especially to the Florida Keys. She enjoyed watching football, particularly Notre Dame, University of Alabama, and the New Orleans Saints, although Brett Favre was her favorite player of all time. Vicky was the co-owner of Step'n Hi shoe store in Gulf Breeze and worked for many years at Ladies Quarter and Artesana in downtown Pensacola.
A special thank you to her caring medical team over the past eight years, Dr. Thomas Sunnenberg, Dr. Steve Decesar, Dr. Leo Villegas, Dr. Alex Brown, 3rd floor oncology nurses, especially Mary Lou Cosby, and the team at Covenant Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vicky's memory to one of the two organizations that were dear to her heart, Rally Pensacola, Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, PO Box 12355, Pensacola, FL 32591or Sacred Heart Foundation in support of Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Center, 2200 Airport Blvd. F2, Pensacola, FL 32504.
Come as you are to Vicky's Celebration of Life, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 1-3pm at Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St., Pensacola, FL 32502.
"Drink it up, This one's for you, It's been a lovely cruise, I'm sorry it's ended, It's sad but it's true, Honey it's been a lovely cruise, These moments we're left with, May you always, remember, These moments are shared by few, There's wind in our hair, And there's water in our shoes, Honey, it's been a lovely cruise, These moments we're left with, May you always remember, These moments are shared by few, And those harbor lights, Aw they're coming into view, We bid our farewell much too soon, So drink it up, This one's for you" ~ Jimmy Buffett
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019