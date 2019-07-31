Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Vincent W. Mercon Jr. Obituary
Vincent W. Mercon, Jr.

Pensacola - Vincent W. Mercon, Jr., passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA,

on April 5, 1938. Vincent was retired from the United States Navy after 27 years, as a SCPO. He was a member of the Marine Cortps League, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus and Carmalites.

Vincent is preceded in death by son, Robert Mercon; father, Vincent W. Mercon, Sr.; and mother, Alice Mercon.

Vincent is survived by daughter, Kathleen Maloy; son, Richard Mercon; daughter, Kelli Reed; grandchildren, Kristina and Jeff Swanson, Brittney and Desmond Cowart, Jessica Reed, Andrea Kinker and Afton Baughman.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Anne Catholic Church. Father Chuck Collins will be officiating. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL

Pallbearers will be Knight of Columbus. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Mercon, Jeff Swanson, Desmond Cowart, Mike Reed, Phil DeFilice and Afton Baughman.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 31, 2019
Download Now