Violet Marie Boyette
Cedar Hill, TX - Violet Marie Jarman Boyette was the youngest daughter of Obadiah Jarman and Lizzie Proctor Jarman. She lived most of her life in Florida and passed away February 1st in Cedar Hill, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Boyette, her Mother and Father, her sisters Winnie Powell, Lou Jean Stafford, Thelma Hartley, Naomi Barlow, Mary Belle Jarman, her brothers Arthur Jarman and William Jarman, granddaughter Erin Varga and great-great grandson Sebastian Santos.
She is survived by her brother Harold Jarman; daughters Barbara Clevenger and Susan Hunter; grandchildren Jerry Varga, Adria Thrasher, Robert Clevenger, Edie Clevenger, and Jamie Chavis; great grandchildren Chloe Chavis; Kyle Smith, Justin Smith, Austin Smith, Michaela Smith, Mckenzie Smith, Sierra Thrasher, Johnny Thrasher III, Avery Thrasher, Ashely Perry, and Nicole Varga; Amelia Clevenger and Bobby Clevenger; and great-great grandchildren Malia, Jordynn, Christopher, Mattie, and Elizabeth.
She was a woman of many talents. She became a master cosmetologist and owned Kut 'n Kurl Beauty Shop. She was a master seamstress, making clothing from infant wear to formal gowns. She was also a prolific crocheter and blessed everyone she met with her wonderful handmade gifts. She had a green thumb and enjoyed raising plants and canning and preserving fruits and vegetables.
She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, FL, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019