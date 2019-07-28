|
|
Virgil Howard Butler, Jr.
Pensacola - Virgil Howard Butler, Jr. 89 passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. "Pat" as he was known to his close friends and relatives. He was a member of Pensacola's older families dating back to 1812, in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Virgil was educated at St. Michaels School, Pensacola Catholic High and attended PJC. He was a graduate apprentice at N.A.R.F. Pensacola, where he worked for 37 years, retiring as an Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor.
Virgil was an avid camper and hiker, hunter and Drag Racer. He was President of the Pensacola Panhandlers Camping Club, Vice President of the Perdido River Sportsman Hunting Club. He was President and owner of his Butler Brothers Drag Racing Team and he loved the Florida Gators. "Go Gators"
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lena Jane Butler.
He is survived by his four children, Charles Howard Butler (Toni), Teresa Jayne Bamonte (Kevin), Paul Leslie Butler, and Michael Patrick Butler (Wendy). He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Virgil was a member of St. Anne Parish of Bellview for the past 20 years. He was a past worker in the maintenance crew, usher, member of the Holy Name Society and past member of the Knights of Columbus.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11am with Father Chuck Collins officiating. Burial will take place at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 28, 2019