Virgil Myrick
Pensacola - Virgil Marion Myrick, 81, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by those he loved.
Virgil was born to Robert and Verona (Zwally) Myrick on April 4, 1939. He lived in the Pensacola (Bellview) area all his life. He graduated from Tate High School; member of the Aggie Class of 1957. At the age of 18 he went to work in the Production Department at Armstrong World Industries in November 1957; transferred to the Maintenance department and eventually became Maintenance Supervisor in 1983. Virgil retired January 1, 1997.
On June 21, 1958, Virgil married the love of his life, Regina Jane Utley. Until he left this earthly home, he would tell anyone "she is the best thing that has ever happened to him". They had four children and, over the years, proudly loved on many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When his kids were growing up, Virgil was active in coaching at Bellview Ball park. When grandkids came along - he took a spectator role and was proudly in the stands to watch their games. He took on the title of "granddaddy" to so many.
Virgil loved and looked forward to his yearly squirrel hunting trips to Wewahitchka with family men and friends. In retirement, fishing at Lake Talquin with his brothers and families became a frequent vacation. He took up the game of golf - playing as much as he could; cultivating lifelong friendships, never missing a chance to play with his grandsons when he could.
Virgil was a member of Gravel Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Wallace AL. Even when he could no longer attend services his mind would take him to God's house, where he cherished the church family and relationships gained through fellowship.
Those that knew Virgil were more than just friends, they became family. He is now with those who went before him - siblings Annette and Glenn; his parents, Robert and Verona; his sister, Veleta Mears; brothers, Horace Myrick and Ronnie Myrick; father and mother-in-law, Howard and Grace Utley; brother-in-law and best friend, Johnny Utley; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Harris.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Regina Jane Utley Myrick; four children, Dennis (Vicky) Myrick, Denise (Larry) Davis, Michael (Felecia) Myrick and Michelle (David) McLellan; siblings, Verne Myrick, Wayne (Eleanor) Myrick, Veneta (Bruce) Wentz and Vicki (Troy) McCurdy; and sisters-in-law, Coline Daugherty and Judy (Fred Roswold) Jensen. Virgil leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as friends who became family over the years.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens with Dr. Bob Greene officiating. Visitation at 1pm and Service at 2pm. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing or you may watch the webcast live at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/10877712
The password for viewing this webcast has been set to: 20187
Burial will follow (weather permitting). Active pallbearers will be grandsons Justin Myrick and Cpt Nicholas Davis, and nephews Brett Wentz, Alvin Myrick, Ralph Mears and Bruce Myrick.