Virginia Ann Tolbert



Holley-Navarre - Virginia Ann Tolbert of Holley-Navarre, Florida, passed away 10/10/20.



She was kind, compassionate, loving & will be greatly missed.



Virginia was very talented; piano, singing, painting, crafting, volunteered at Navarre Zoo, Flying lessons & flower gardens.



She loved the woods, their Tennessee Cabin & bird watching.



Virginia is preceded in death by Husband Vonnie Tolbert, son Scott Tolbert, son Edward Tolbert,



Survived by son Ted (Lori) Tolbert, daughters Pamela Tolbert & Ginger (Jim) Streacker, grand & great grandchildren,



Sister Martha Barlow, Brother Harold Moore and many other family members.



~Viewing Holley Assembly of God 10/16 Family 5-6pm, Friends 6-7pm.



~Service: Holley Assembly of God 10/17 - 11am



~Graveside: Harper Cemetery



~Food: Holley Assembly Dome after Graveside









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store