Virginia Ann Tolbert
Holley-Navarre - Virginia Ann Tolbert of Holley-Navarre, Florida, passed away 10/10/20.
She was kind, compassionate, loving & will be greatly missed.
Virginia was very talented; piano, singing, painting, crafting, volunteered at Navarre Zoo, Flying lessons & flower gardens.
She loved the woods, their Tennessee Cabin & bird watching.
Virginia is preceded in death by Husband Vonnie Tolbert, son Scott Tolbert, son Edward Tolbert,
Survived by son Ted (Lori) Tolbert, daughters Pamela Tolbert & Ginger (Jim) Streacker, grand & great grandchildren,
Sister Martha Barlow, Brother Harold Moore and many other family members.
~Viewing Holley Assembly of God 10/16 Family 5-6pm, Friends 6-7pm.
~Service: Holley Assembly of God 10/17 - 11am
~Graveside: Harper Cemetery
~Food: Holley Assembly Dome after Graveside
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.