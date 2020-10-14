1/1
Virginia Ann Tolbert
Virginia Ann Tolbert

Holley-Navarre - Virginia Ann Tolbert of Holley-Navarre, Florida, passed away 10/10/20.

She was kind, compassionate, loving & will be greatly missed.

Virginia was very talented; piano, singing, painting, crafting, volunteered at Navarre Zoo, Flying lessons & flower gardens.

She loved the woods, their Tennessee Cabin & bird watching.

Virginia is preceded in death by Husband Vonnie Tolbert, son Scott Tolbert, son Edward Tolbert,

Survived by son Ted (Lori) Tolbert, daughters Pamela Tolbert & Ginger (Jim) Streacker, grand & great grandchildren,

Sister Martha Barlow, Brother Harold Moore and many other family members.

~Viewing Holley Assembly of God 10/16 Family 5-6pm, Friends 6-7pm.

~Service: Holley Assembly of God 10/17 - 11am

~Graveside: Harper Cemetery

~Food: Holley Assembly Dome after Graveside




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
