Virginia "Jean" C. Girdner
Pensacola - Virginia "Jean" Girdner was called home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020 due to complications with her heart. She was born on September 30, 1931 in Covington County, Alabama. She was an active and faithful member of Gateway Church of Christ for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bama Parish Tillery and her father, Frank Tillman Kirkland; brothers, Calvin Ruesaw "Tynce" and Walter Mack Kirkland; sisters, Ruedene Best (Montgomery), Syble Joan Cawyer (Texas), and Charlotte Kirkland Lewis (Dothan).
Jean is survived by her loving daughter Jennifer Koppel (husband Bobby) of Panama City, and devoted son Alan (wife Deborah) of Pensacola. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Jason Moulder (wife Lori) of Panama City and Melissa Acarregui of Pensacola and great grandmother to Cole and Brynlee Moulder of Panama City and Sebastian Berry and Alexander Acarregui of Pensacola. Other survivors include a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
There will be a live stream of the Funeral Services at Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home website on Tuesday, July 28 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the services will be Minister Jeremy Kughn.
Jean always put God first in her life and she raised her children to do the same. She knew where she was going and she was ready to go.
