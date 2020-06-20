Dr. Virginia Elizabeth CauleyPensacola - Dr. Virginia Elizabeth Cauley, 88, passed away June 18, 2020 at Azalea Trace Nursing Home in Pensacola, FL due to complications of the COVID virus. She was born in Barlow Bend on October 24, 1931 to Earl Leon and Virginia Flinn Cauley, the third of four children. She loved her brothers, Carl, Robert and Clyde, all of whom preceded her in death.After graduating from Jackson High School, she earned an undergraduate degree at the University of Montevallo (formerly Alabama College), a Masters of Education at the University of North Carolina and doctorate at Nova University. After teaching mathematics at Escambia High School in Pensacola, she was Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at Pensacola State College (formerly Pensacola Junior College for thirty years. She had a wonderful reputation as the best mathematics teacher there. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pensacola.She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Virginia Cauley Paul of Decatur, AL, Bill Cauley of Selma, AL, Ronnie Cauley of Magnolia Springs, AL, Elizabeth Cauley Jones of Auburn, AL, John Cauley of Mobile, AL; sister-in-law, Betty (Clyde) Cauley of Mobile, AL; eight great- and eleven great-great-nieces and nephews.A private family service and burial will be conducted at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Jackson on Monday, June 22, 2020 with Chaplain Ed Connick officiating and Lathan Funeral Home directing.