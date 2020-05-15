|
Virginia (Ginger) Francis Miller Gash
Pensacola - Virginia (Ginger) Francis Miller Gash, 86, formerly of Lexington, KY, departed this life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Pensacola, FL.
Ginger, affectionately known by her friends and family, was a generous, devoted, loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was born January 10, 1934 in Mt. Sterling, KY and the only child of Hoy H. Miller and Lela Rogers Miller. She attended the University of Kentucky majoring in English before meeting her husband, Commander John Allen Gash, USN (Ret), Lawrenceburg, KY. For many years they traveled during their military service before settling and finally retiring in Pensacola, Florida after nearly 25 years of service. Ginger later began working outside the home in various retail markets beginning with Motherhood Maternity and ending with a ten year career in the men's department of Dillard's Department Stores.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Hoy and Lela Miller.
Known for her easy spirit, unique sense of humor and quick wit, Ginger will be missed by many, especially her loving family; husband of 63 years, John Allen; sons, John Gregory Gash, Tallahassee, FL, and Bruce Barron Gash (Jacqueline), Jacksonville, FL; daughters, Laura Kristin Gash Pieper (Ray), Prattville, AL and Holly Kathryn Gash Bryan (Tim), Yardley, PA and grandson Evan Cole Gash, son of Barron and Jackie.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a future date.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for all of her care team members at The Haven of Our Lady Peace over the past few years. The family would also like to thank Trisha Kouns and Kathleen Lousteau, caregivers, for their excellent care of our parents. Special thanks to the VITAS Hospice team for being there for her in her final days.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020