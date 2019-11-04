|
|
Virginia Joyce Goss McClean
Pensacola, FL - Virginia Joyce Goss McClean passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 3,2019.
Virginia was born in LaGrange, GA on September 22,1928. She was raised in Tallassee, AL, the daughter of Lemuel and Erscle Goss.
Virginia attended Troy State University and proudly represented them as a cheerleader.
While teaching in Columbus, GA, she met Raymond McClean, an Army officer stationed at Fort Benning. They were married on November 27, 1957. Upon Ray's retirement from the Army, they moved to Pensacola where she taught in the Escambia County School system until retiring from Pine Meadow Elementary School.
She became known as "The Pen Lady" because after retirement she continued to uplift and inspire everyone she met by giving them a smiley face pen with these encouraging words, "You are wonderful, encourage someone, never give up and keep hope alive."
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Gaynell Wyatt.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Raymond McClean; children, Monique McClean (Lars Topelmann), Brennan McClean, Barrett McClean (Beth), Michael McClean, Edee Hart; daughter-in-law, Kelly McClean; sister, Elizabeth Prestwood; brother, William Goss; grandchildren, Aidan McClean, Thomas Edmonds, Karsten and Finn Topelmann, Hailey and Charlie Hart, Emory, Holden, Maggie and Hugh McClean and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9:00am Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rosary will be prayed at 9:45am followed by the Funeral Mass starting at 10:00am with Father Craig Smith, celebrant.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Virginia McClean to The ARC Gateway Foundation for people with developmental disabilities, 3932 North 10th Ave. Pensacola, FL 32503.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019