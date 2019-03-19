|
Virginia T. Hofberger
Pensacola - Virginia T. Hofberger, 98, passed peacefully from this earth on March 15,2019 with family by her side. Virginia was born in Summerville, Georgia, March 18, 1921, the middle child of three. The family moved to LaGrange, Georgia where she started school, and her high school years were spent living on St. Simons Island, Georgia where she and her sister Susie graduated from Glen Academy. Following graduation, the family moved to Savannah, Georgia. Virginia grew up during the Great Depression, an experience that instilled many of the values she carried with her throughout her life. She believed in planning and saving for tomorrow, and she genuinely loved helping others in need and those less fortunate.
During World War II, Virginia worked in the office at the Navy Shipyard in Savannah. It was here she was given the nickname "Red", the color of her deep Auburn hair. Her closest friends would refer to her as "Red" for the remainder of her life.
One of the things Virginia loved was ballroom dancing. Some Friday nights, she would attend dances at the local USO with her sister and best girlfriend. It was at one of these dances she met Grant Hofberger. The couple were married January 29,1948 and together, raised three children. In 1956, the family moved to Pensacola. Virginia agreed to this move on a trial basis only, as she was a Georgia girl and didn't care for the beach at all. The trial move was more than successful, as Virginia grew to love Pensacola and called it home for 63 years until her death.
Virginia had many talents and was a perfectionist in everything. She began sewing her own clothes when she was 7 years old. Eventually she would make the costumes for several the local Ballet Schools, most well-known being Elvie S. DeMarko School of Ballet. During the Pensacola Fiesta Days, she also made a number of gowns for the Queen of our famed King DeLuna.
In the late 1960's, Virginia opened a new business and it was an immediate success.
The Big Miss Dress Shop, was the first of its kind in the Pensacola area, a ladies clothing store specializing in fashion forward clothing for larger women. Virginia's knowledge of style and design and vast experience in sewing, helped make this retail store a staple for many Pensacola women.
Virginia was not only a successful business woman, she loved her community and believed in making Pensacola a better place for everyone. She was involved in numerous civic organizations where she held different offices and served on many boards. She was probably most passionate about the Pensacola Pilot Club, where she served for 43 years, holding a number of offices, including president. Her favorite Pilot Club Fund Raiser was the annual Pancake Day known throughout Pensacola. In addition to serving a pancake breakfast, the bake sale offered more homemade goodies than one can imagine. One-year Virginia baked 27-pound cakes in two days for this event. Virginia was known for her baking skills and probably missed her calling as a pastry chef. After she retired from the retail clothing business, she began baking for family and friends. News spread rapidly about her cakes and soon she was well known as "the cake lady". It was not unusual during the holidays, that Virginia would bake upward of 25 cakes.
Virginia enjoyed gardening and loved her flowers, she looked forward to playing dominoes with her ladies' groups and she loved watching old movies and sitcoms such as "Golden Girls", "I Love Lucy". and Lawrence Welk. Virginia loved music, dancing and the theater. She loved to travel and was able to visit many places and countries throughout her lifetime. Two of her favorite trips was the summer she spent 6 weeks backpacking through Europe with her youngest daughter and granddaughter, and 6 years ago, the 2 week trip with her sister and oldest daughter to St. Simons and Savannah for a trip down memory lane.
While Virginia had many hobbies and activities she enjoyed, what she loved the most was her family. It was her grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially, that brought a smile to her face. She was a fierce protector of her family and loved them more than life.
Virginia was a woman of great faith and loved her Lord. She would be the first to tell you that without him, her life would have been very different. Over the years she attended Eastgate Church of Christ, Scenic Hills, Church of Christ and Gateway Church of Christ.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Grant Douglas Hofberger,Sr, her parents, Donna and James M. Tucker,Sr., and sister, Elzora (Susie) T. Rowe.
She is survived by her three children, Kathy Parker (Benjamin), Grant Hofberger,Jr.,
Lisa Combs (Robert ), eight grandchildren, Richard Bamonte (Janey ), Laura Dees,
Grant D. Hofberger lll, Kelli Townsend (Anthony) and Casey Hofberger, Tina Taylor (Stacy), Amy Bender (Robert ) and Jason Parker (Kimberly). Sixteen great grandchildren: Autumn, Grant IV, Ethan, Jacob, Andrew, Jacob, Alaina, Evan, Madi, Jonathan, Michael, Nina, Will, Tiffany, Avery, Harrison and Elizabeth.
Virginia's first great great grandson, Liam, will come into this world in August.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:45am Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 at Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home, with burial to follow at NAS Barrancas National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Richard Bamonte, Grant Hofberger, Casey Hofberger
and John Mann, Richard Combs and Warren Baxley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Summer Vista Assisted Living for their kindness and care. Special thanks to Kemeisha with Gulf Coast Hospice, and Wendy at Summer Vista, for going above and beyond in the loving care and attention they displayed. We are forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pilot Club of Pensacola Foundation,
Scholarship. P.O. Box 965, Pensacola, FL 32591
To send Condolences, please visit: www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
