Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Virginia's life story with friends and family

Share Virginia's life story with friends and family

Virginia West



Cantonment - Virginia West, A native to Pensacola was born October 3, 1938 and passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 10, 2020. Full obituary and arrangements can be found at faith chapel obits.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store