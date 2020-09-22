Voncile Lowery



Pensacola - Voncile Jannett Lowery, "Vonnie", 93, of Pensacola, FL went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020 at Restoration Senior Living in Covington, Louisiana.



Vonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Avery Lowery, Jr. They were married for 74 years and 10 months and only separated by his death 10 months ago. She leaves her son, Charlie Avery Lowery III (Debbie); her daughter, Wanda Padgett (Dale); her grandson, Peter Lowery (Tina), her granddaughter, Shannon Mikell (Steve); her great-granddaughter, Emma, and her great-grandson, Ethan.



Born and raised in Canoe, Alabama, the daughter of Narvell and Maggie Nicholas, she was one of four children. All her siblings preceded her in death. She spent her early years on her family farm in Alabama. She met her husband at Sardis Baptist Church, and they married in January of 1945. In addition to being a wife and mother, she was employed by Monsanto for 25 years.



Together, she and Charlie built a life that was admired by everyone they knew. While he built their house, she made it a home. He planted a garden, and she cooked meals that made guests want to be invited back for dinner. Her specialties, fried chicken, red velvet cake, lemon meringue pie, and divinity candy never disappointed. Born in the years of the Depression, she knew how to make much from little. Through baking from scratch, canning, and sewing, she provided for her family during lean times. She not only contributed what was needed, but succeeded in making life beautiful, from the formal gowns she sewed for her daughter to the baby clothes she made for her granddaughter. She spread beauty wherever she went, and never faced her daily tasks without lipstick or artfully styled hair. Vonnie made every holiday lovely and every meal delicious. She opened her home in hospitality to others on a regular basis. As a mother, she was devoted to her children, being a room mother every year and planning parties. She enjoyed regular shopping trips with her granddaughter and delighted in her two great-grandchildren, Emma and Ethan. In her last years, dementia gradually claimed her ability to enjoy the life she had so carefully crafted. Through her ailment, her family and friends continued to love and care for her until the end of her life. Her resilience will always be an example to her family and her inward and outward beauty will be forever treasured by many. Her faith in God throughout her life is now rewarded with complete healing and eternal life.



Special thanks to the many caregivers at Granny Nannies, Restoration Senior Living and Compassus Hospice. Sincere gratitude from the family is particularly expressed to Zoey DeGraca and Warrnie Tate for their compassion and loving care. Funeral services will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Thursday, September 24th at 12:00. With visitation on hour prior.









