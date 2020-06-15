W. Harold "Slim" Meadows
Pensacola - W. Harold "Slim" Meadows, 92, of Pensacola, FL passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Slim worked at Hill Kelly Dodge as a mechanic and a tow truck driver for over 20 years. Later, he worked for the Escambia County School System for 20 years. He also helped run the Pensacola Drag Strip for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Meadows and his three siblings.
He is survived by his children, Angela Howell (Glenn), Susan Arnold (Jim) and Harold Meadows (Beverly); 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Graveside service will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Bob Govoni will be officiating.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.