W. Jean Saxon Maygarden
Pensacola - Jean Saxon Maygarden passed safely into the arms of Jesus on October 31, 2020. Jean was born in Sylacauga, Alabama, on December 11, 1928, and moved with Father, Henry Clyde Saxon, and Mother, Mettie Avis (Sumner) Saxon, to Pensacola in 1946. Jean joined Richards Memorial Methodist Church where she met Louis A. Maygarden, Jr., and they were married on March 6, 1948. Louis preceded her in death shortly after celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary together.
In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, Jean had a long and productive career in banking. She worked at West Pensacola Bank, Barnett Bank, Bank of America and Synovus Bank of Pensacola during a career that spanned more than 60-years. Jean was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church. She taught children's Sunday school and served as coordinator of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at Richards. She was a Missioner and Charter Member of Saint Luke United Methodist Church, and—at the time of her death, she was an active parishioner at First United Methodist Church in Pensacola. Jean was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Clinton, Mississippi, and in the Brownsville and Myrtle Grove Communities of Escambia County, Florida.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister—Tommie Lou Temple. She leaves to cherish her memory a brother, Robert W. Saxon and two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Maygarden and wife Rhonda and Randy Maygarden and wife Phyllis. She is survived by four grandchildren, Louis "Trip" Maygarden (Adrienne), Morgan Maygarden Gleason (Tim), Judge Maygarden (Sophie), and Kendall Maygarden Hampton (Jeff). She will be affectionately remembered as "MeeMaw" by seven great grandchildren: Charlotte Maygarden, Emma and Addie Gleason, Eli and Sydney Maygarden, and Conner and Claire Hampton. She is also survived by Pam Williamson Maygarden as well as many special nieces and nephews.
The Reverend Dr. Wesley Wachob, Senior Pastor at First United Methodist Church in Pensacola, will conduct the service of Resurrection for the family, and the Reverend Jim Dietz, Chaplain, ACTS Retirement Communities, will host a memorial celebration of Jean's life at the Azalea Trace Life Care Community on a date and time to be determined once the pandemic has subsided. Pallbearers will be Trip and Judge Maygarden, Tim Gleason, Jeff Hampton, Kent Walters, Chuck McDonald, Larry Adams, and Mike Saxon.
The family requests that contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Maygarden Family Living Trust Fund at First United Methodist Church, Six East Wright Street, Pensacola, Florida, 32501, or the Maygarden Family Scholarship Fund at the University of West Florida Foundation, 11000 University Parkway, Pensacola, Florida, 32514. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com
.