Wallace C. Whitfield, Sr.
Milton - Wallace C. Whitfield Sr. (CW) of Milton passed away March 15, 2019, he is survived by his wife, Maybeline and her children, Peter DeMarcus Jr., of Milton, Florida, James DeMarcus of Pensacola, Florida and Kathy DeMarcus of Milton, Florida; his sons, Wallace C. Whitfield Jr. (Cinda) of Pace, Florida, Kenneth Whitfield (Helen) of Pace, Florida and Craig Whitfield (Carolyn) of Milton, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Paul and Leroy Whitfield of Pensacola, Florida; one special cousin, Shelby Kulk of Alabama.
Mr. Whitfield served in the U.S. Navy and retired from NAS Pensacola.
He will be cremated and interment will be at Serenity Gardens in Milton, Florida.
A memorial service will be held March 31, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, officiating, will be Rev. Ralph Flowers.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019