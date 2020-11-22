Walter Evans McCartney
February 28,1950 - November 19, 2020
Walter Evans McCartney passed away on November 19th, 2020 at home with his family.
Walter was born in Clinton, Missouri, and resided in Pensacola for over 60 years. He was the owner of The Recovery Room Upholstery and Refinishing, a U.S. Army Veteran, and avid fisherman.
Walter is survived by his children, JonPaul (Dana) and Kimberly; and his grandchildren, Bishop and Greyson, (JonPaul) and Dominic and Connor, (Kimberly); as well as his six siblings - Ray, Johnny, Charles, David, Scotty, his sister Glenda Wynn; and his girlfriend, Janis Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tamara McCartney; his mother, Norma Steward; and his father, Walter McCartney.
A visitation will be held in his honor at Trahan Family Funeral Home at 60 Industrial Blvd, Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be sent to The American Cancer Society
or The Wounded Warrior Project
.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.