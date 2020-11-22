1/1
Walter Evans McCartney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Evans McCartney

February 28,1950 - November 19, 2020

Walter Evans McCartney passed away on November 19th, 2020 at home with his family.

Walter was born in Clinton, Missouri, and resided in Pensacola for over 60 years. He was the owner of The Recovery Room Upholstery and Refinishing, a U.S. Army Veteran, and avid fisherman.

Walter is survived by his children, JonPaul (Dana) and Kimberly; and his grandchildren, Bishop and Greyson, (JonPaul) and Dominic and Connor, (Kimberly); as well as his six siblings - Ray, Johnny, Charles, David, Scotty, his sister Glenda Wynn; and his girlfriend, Janis Bryant.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tamara McCartney; his mother, Norma Steward; and his father, Walter McCartney.

A visitation will be held in his honor at Trahan Family Funeral Home at 60 Industrial Blvd, Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be sent to The American Cancer Society or The Wounded Warrior Project.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved