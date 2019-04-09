Walter Franklin Biggs, Jr.



Pensacola, FL - Walter F. Biggs, Jr. left us at age 89 on April 7, 2019 after an active and productive life. Born in Pensacola on December 26, 1929 he lived there all his life with the exception of his time in college and military service.



He graduated Pensacola High School in 1947 and The Citadel in 1951. Immediately after graduation from college he entered the US Army where he served for 3 years. He was stationed in Korea for 13 months as a Field Artillery Forward Observer and Battery Commander and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service during the Korean War.



On returning to Pensacola in 1954 he joined his father, his sister, Everand Aikin and 3 employees in the family business. When Biggs Sporting Goods closed in 1988 it had grown to 3 fine stores with Walter as President. The business enjoyed an excellent reputation and its iconic cartoon mascot, "Les B Sporty" is fondly remembered, even today.



Active and visible in the Sporting Goods Business, he had the honor of being elected President of the National Sporting Goods Association and as a result made many lifelong friends nationwide.



He served as chairman of the Escambia County Housing Authority, President of the Pensacola Rotary Club, member of the First Judiciary Circuit of Florida's judicial nominating and grievance committees, Board of Directors of the Salvation Army, YMCA, Pensacola Interstate Fair and SunTrust Bank. Additionally, he was elected to the Pensacola Sports Association Hall of Fame.



Walter had many great friends with whom he enjoyed his hobbies of hunting and fishing.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter F. "Slick" Biggs and Antoinette DiLustro "Net" Biggs; his devoted wife of 58 years, Margaret Cary "Molly" Biggs; as well as his sister, Betty Ann Biggs Hite.



He is survived by his children, Cary Biggs Kearny (Ric) of Baton Rouge, LA, Beau Biggs (Shay), Margaret Biggs, and George Biggs (Liz) all of Pensacola, FL; eleven grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Blair Stephenson of Pensacola, FL.



Funeral Mass will be held 5:30pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Callipare celebrant. A reception will follow in the parish hall.



Walter's ashes will be interred in a private ceremony by the immediate family.



The Family would like to extend sincere thanks for the invaluable assistance provided to him late in his life from both Brenda Bailey and Sharon Brown.



Walter does not desire gifts or flowers. Should you be so compelled, he would appreciate donations made to the Salvation Army or The Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel. Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary