Pensacola - Walter G. "Butch" Wallace was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, and a U.S. Navy veteran who retired as the Command Master Chief at Corry Field, Pensacola, after 30 years. His distinguished Navy career included training in Chinese and Arabic, linguistics and cryptanalysis, and duty with the National Security Agency. While at Corry Field, Master Chief Wallace received the Gift of Giving Award from the Pensacola News Journal. He set up the Saturday Scholars Program that enabled Corry Field's students to mentor underachieving public school students, initiated over 100 programs and events that benefited the Navy and his community, and was instrumental in implementing Corry Field's Special Olympics
program. When he retired, his commanding officer said Master Chief Wallace "wanted to be the best chief there ever was and he is."
After retirement, Butch continued his lifelong service to his country and community through his many volunteer activities in his adopted hometown of Pensacola. He served as President of the Corry Station Toastmasters Club, Commander of American Legion Post 240, President of the Pensacola Chapter of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, President of the Pensacola Council of the Navy League and editor of its journal the Bull Horn. He spent many years as a volunteer providing tax assistance to senior citizens. His work with the Pensacola Chapter of the Freedoms Foundation included as president and editor of its journal the Bellringer. He received the Spirit of 76 Award for his lifetime achievements in the U.S. Navy and his many contributions to the Pensacola community. He was a member of too many charitable organizations and the recipient of too many awards to mention here. Suffice it to say, Master Chief Wallace left his mark.
A lover of music and dance, and always the life of the party, he belonged to several dance and social clubs. Master Chief Wallace -- or Butch or Daddy, as he was known to those who loved him -- was born in 1938 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Marguerite and Clifford Wallace. He had two doting older sisters -- Barbara and Wanda -- whom he adored. He attended college after graduating from East High School in 1956, but the seas called to him, and, in 1958, he enlisted in the Navy. He found his home in the Navy. He married Marguerite Kensinger in 1963, raised her two daughters, Leslie Graham Hibbard and Lindsay Hibbard Rusak, and had 3 kids of his own, Barbara Wallace Bernstein, Clifford Edward Wallace, and Julie Rebecca Wallace. For many of his years in the Navy, he was a single dad to his 3 kids. His kids' friends will always remember him as the "cool dad" whose house was the social center of the neighborhood.
After retirement, he met the love of his life, Loretta Micek. He and Loretta started a life together and filled it with travel, adventure, dance, family, love, hospital visits, and lots of critters. Butch loved all creatures great and small. And they loved him back. From goats and ducks as a child, to dogs and birds as an adult, Butch was an accumulator of fauna. And, he was a skilled gardener -- he could start a tree from a twig. He spent his last days pulling weeds from his beautiful garden, feeding the wild squirrels, talking to his birds, cuddling with his dogs, all under the watchful eye of Loretta. With Loretta, he gained stepchildren and step grandchildren who adored him like his own 5 grandchildren -- Maggie, Shiloh, Max, Tristan, and Leo. They will miss the stories he told them, the sweet birthday cards, and all the love and pride he sent their way. He leaves behind many people and creatures who love him. We will all talk about him every day, and he will live on in each of us.
