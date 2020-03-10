|
Walter H. Benecke
Pensacola - Walter H. Benecke, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Veranda Assisted Living. Walter was born on March 22, 1938, in Pensacola, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Martha Benecke. Walter is survived by his brother, Herman P. Benecke; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Benecke; nephew, Christopher Benecke (Andrew Welch); niece, Kathryn (Daniel) Courtemanche; great niece and nephew, Anne and Timothy Courtemanche; cousins, Gisela Duter and Doris Davis; special friends and caregivers, Winnie Taylor and Randy Ready; and many other long-time friends.
Walter was employed most of his life on oil exploration vessels. He was a world traveler through his work and through his personal interests in the physical and cultural world.
Special thanks to Michelle at Veranda for assisting Walter.
Funeral arrangements by Bayview-Fisher Pou. Family memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020