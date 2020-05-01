|
Walter Henry Stephens
Walter Henry Stephens (Steve Stephens) died April 8, 2020 of natural causes. Steve Stephens was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served in the United States Army as an Airborne Ranger completing 3 tours in Vietnam. Steve Stephens leaves behind his wife Jo Ann Stephens, daughter Kelli Smith, two sons Rodger and Kevin Stephens as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Steve goes on to heaven to join his youngest daughter Tonya who passed away many years prior. We know that he is with our Heavenly Father and his daughter, Tonya, whom both are at peace. And although we love and miss them dearly, we know that we will see them again. We love you Dad rest easy now.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020