|
|
Walter Kenneth (Ken) Rutledge
1933 - 2019 - Walter Kenneth (Ken) Rutledge of Pensacola died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Azalea Trace in Pensacola. Ken was born March 27, 1933, in Phenix City, AL and had resided in Pensacola since 1969. He was a graduate of Auburn University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He went on to obtain a Master's Degree from the University of Florida and Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the University of Alabama. Ken taught Finance and Accounting at the University of West Florida for 26 years, until his retirement in 1995.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Lee Piazza, his parents, James & Fannie Mae Rutledge; his brother, Herman Rutledge, and sisters Ann Rutledge Estes and Jean Rutledge Williams.
He is survived by his devoted children; two daughters, Karen R. Witherspoon (husband, Jay) of Charlotte, NC and Jo Lynn R. Austin (husband, Dwight) of Gulf Breeze, FL; two sons, Michael J. Rutledge (wife, Carol) of Friendswood, TX and Christopher J. Rutledge (wife, Katia) of Pensacola Beach, FL; and six grandchildren: Dan Rutledge, Katie Witherspoon Kellogg, Meghan Rutledge, Josh Rutledge, Kyle Rutledge, and Evan Austin.
He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, role-model, teacher, and a constant source of love and support for our family. No words can express how much he will be missed.
The family will receive friends at Azalea Trace Retirement Community, 10100 Hillview Drive, Pensacola on Thursday, October 17 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice of Pensacola at 5041 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, Florida 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019