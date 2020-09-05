1/
Walter Lee Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Lee Jackson

Pensacola - Walter Lee Jackson, 89 of Pensacola, Florida succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on September 4, 2020.

Walter is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Thelma Corine, his mother Mae Brewton, father Arthur Jackson, sons James Jackson Neal, Eddie Jackson and grandson Patrick Kelly.

Walter is survived by his daughters Thresa (Rick) Hogue, Thelma (Richard) McFadden and son Bobby Jackson, adopted son Ray Vass (Debi) and Mike Fulmer, granddaughter Jade Jackson-Neal and grandson Miles Jackson, plus many nieces and nephews.

Walter is retired from the City of Pensacola after 36 years and was nominated "Employee of the Year" in 1970 at the age of 39. Prior to working for the City of Pensacola Mr. Jackson worked in the Merchant Marines assigned to the Intercostal Waterway. He began his career with the City of Pensacola in the Street Department where he excelled and became Supervisor of his crew. Walter worked hard to provide for his growing family including working with McDonalds here in Pensacola and the Pensacola News Journal, delivering papers. After retiring from the City of Pensacola Mr. Jackson began W. L. Jackson Construction which he operated with his son Bobby and continued until he was unable to work a few years back. He was the great great grandson of the Medicine Man for the Creek Indians and a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. He will be missed by all of his family and friends, but his thoughts, hopes and dreams live on in us.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South beginning at 9:00 a.m. with funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Memorial Holiness Church Cemetery, Dixonville, FL.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:00 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Golden Memorial Holiness Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved