Walter Lee Jackson
Pensacola - Walter Lee Jackson, 89 of Pensacola, Florida succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on September 4, 2020.
Walter is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Thelma Corine, his mother Mae Brewton, father Arthur Jackson, sons James Jackson Neal, Eddie Jackson and grandson Patrick Kelly.
Walter is survived by his daughters Thresa (Rick) Hogue, Thelma (Richard) McFadden and son Bobby Jackson, adopted son Ray Vass (Debi) and Mike Fulmer, granddaughter Jade Jackson-Neal and grandson Miles Jackson, plus many nieces and nephews.
Walter is retired from the City of Pensacola after 36 years and was nominated "Employee of the Year" in 1970 at the age of 39. Prior to working for the City of Pensacola Mr. Jackson worked in the Merchant Marines assigned to the Intercostal Waterway. He began his career with the City of Pensacola in the Street Department where he excelled and became Supervisor of his crew. Walter worked hard to provide for his growing family including working with McDonalds here in Pensacola and the Pensacola News Journal, delivering papers. After retiring from the City of Pensacola Mr. Jackson began W. L. Jackson Construction which he operated with his son Bobby and continued until he was unable to work a few years back. He was the great great grandson of the Medicine Man for the Creek Indians and a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. He will be missed by all of his family and friends, but his thoughts, hopes and dreams live on in us.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South beginning at 9:00 a.m. with funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Memorial Holiness Church Cemetery, Dixonville, FL.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com