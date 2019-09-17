|
|
Walter T. Lazar
Carrollton, GA - Walter T. Lazar, age 92 of Carrollton, GA, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Walter was born February 10, 1927 in Ambridge, PA, the son of the late Harry and Mary Lazar of Ambridge, PA. Walter served in the Army of the United States during World War II and was honorably discharged November 21, 1946. He married Lillian M. Lazar in Ambridge during 1951. They then moved to Pensacola, FL in 1957, where they lived until 2012. Walter retired from the Monsanto Plant in Pensacola, FL, where he worked for more than 20 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian (2012); brother, Harry Lazar, Jr., and sisters, Helen Zuzindlak, Betty Nogich, and Dolores Jamery. He leaves behind two sons, and extended family in PA and GA. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, where he will join his wife, Lillian. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton, Georgia and Faith Chapel Funeral Home in Cantonment, Florida share charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 17, 2019