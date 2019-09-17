Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Lazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter T. Lazar


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter T. Lazar Obituary
Walter T. Lazar

Carrollton, GA - Walter T. Lazar, age 92 of Carrollton, GA, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Walter was born February 10, 1927 in Ambridge, PA, the son of the late Harry and Mary Lazar of Ambridge, PA. Walter served in the Army of the United States during World War II and was honorably discharged November 21, 1946. He married Lillian M. Lazar in Ambridge during 1951. They then moved to Pensacola, FL in 1957, where they lived until 2012. Walter retired from the Monsanto Plant in Pensacola, FL, where he worked for more than 20 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian (2012); brother, Harry Lazar, Jr., and sisters, Helen Zuzindlak, Betty Nogich, and Dolores Jamery. He leaves behind two sons, and extended family in PA and GA. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, where he will join his wife, Lillian. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton, Georgia and Faith Chapel Funeral Home in Cantonment, Florida share charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Download Now