Wanda "Lou" Carswell
Milton - Wanda Louise "Lou" Chavers Carswell, 97, passed away on September 6, 2019. She was born January 6, 1922, in Milton, Florida, to Clarence Bazell Chavers and Mary Alice Harter Chavers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hicks Carswell; and her brothers, CB Chavers, Bud Chavers, Ray Chavers, Glenn Chavers, and Clifford Chavers.
Survivors include her sister, Thelma Garrett, of Milton; her brother, Jerry (Pat) Chavers, of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lou was a bookkeeper for Fowhand Furniture Store in Panama City for many years.
We would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Santa Rosa Health and Rehabilitation Center in Milton and Emerald Coast Hospice for their wonderful care of Aunt Lou in her final days.
No service is planned.
Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 13, 2019