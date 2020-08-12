1/
Wanda Lynn Weeks Qualls
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Lynn Weeks Qualls

Milton - Wanda Lynn Weeks Qualls, born October 19, 1959 of Milton, FL passed away on July 27, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her father, Euwell Adolph Weeks; her mother, Barbara Ann Smith Weeks and her twin brother, Wendell Ken Weeks.

She is survived by her sisters, Mitzi, Mason and Sandra Davis; brother, Scotty Weeks; children, Jennifer Smith, Joey Smith and Justin Qualls and her grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 5:00-7:00 pm at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 5627 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola, FL 32503.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Family-Funeral & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Family-Funeral & Cremation
5627 North Davis Highway
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family-Funeral & Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved