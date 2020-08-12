Wanda Lynn Weeks Qualls
Milton - Wanda Lynn Weeks Qualls, born October 19, 1959 of Milton, FL passed away on July 27, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her father, Euwell Adolph Weeks; her mother, Barbara Ann Smith Weeks and her twin brother, Wendell Ken Weeks.
She is survived by her sisters, Mitzi, Mason and Sandra Davis; brother, Scotty Weeks; children, Jennifer Smith, Joey Smith and Justin Qualls and her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 5:00-7:00 pm at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 5627 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola, FL 32503.