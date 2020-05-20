|
Wanda Ruth Futch
Milton - Age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Santa Clarita, CA on May 3, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Winfield, KS on July 22, 1926 to Elvis and Lelah Mitchell. She was a fifty-year resident of Milton, FL.
As a young girl, her family moved to Oklahoma City, OK where she graduated from Central High School in 1944. Shortly after, she married Orville (O.K.) Futch and they moved to Seattle, WA where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. They settled in Milton, FL in 1949. Ms. Futch worked as an Insurance Clerk at Santa Rosa Medical Center for 19 years and eventually retired from Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. She moved to Santa Clarita, CA in December, 1999 to be near her daughter. Ms. Futch was a long time member of Ferris Hill Baptist Church where she played piano for church services.
Ms. Futch is preceded in death by her mother and father, her twin brother, her husband, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.
She is survived by four daughters: Lelah Sullivan, Sue (Chuck) Mitchell-Greig, Nita (Jeff) Hiibner, Linda (Eric) Heberer, 14 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
Services will take place at Memory Park Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020