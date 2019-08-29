|
|
Warren Edwin Williamson
Jay - Warren Edwin Williamson (Hoss) (Lefty), 81, of Jay, FL passed away on August 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held on August 29, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton. The funeral service will be held on August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, burial will follow the funeral at Elizabeth Chapel Community Cemetery. Matt Dobson of New Bethel Baptist Church will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
Hoss was born in Pensacola, FL (Fort Pickens) on June 8, 1938 to Stanmore and Millie (Benton) Williamson.
Hoss was married to Ruby Joyce Thompson on May 3, 1958; they were married 61 years.
Hoss worked as a technician at Monsanto for 42 years. He could often be found outside running dogs, hunting and coaching. Hoss coached his son in Tball at Gospel Projects and also in little league in Pace and NEP for many years. He coached his daughter in softball in Milton, Pace and Jay for many years. He was a Florida Gator fan and always enjoyed going to the Florida/Georgia game in Jacksonville.
Hoss was a member at New Bethel Baptist Church in Jay. He was a former member of the Ensley Masonic Lodge and also a former Shriner. He always enjoyed driving the go carts in the local parades.
Hoss is survived by his wife, Ruby Joyce, his children, Karen Harrington, Darren (Brandi) Williamson and Shyran (Mark) Jones, his grandchildren, Dane (Julie) Harrington, Derek Harrington, Rhett Jones, his two great grandchildren, Audrey Harrington and Daniel Harrington, one sibling Eugene Williamson and other family and friends.
Hoss is preceded in death by his father Stanmore Williamson, mother Millie Williamson, sister Eveline Stephens, brother Eric Williamson and son-in-law Steven Harrington.
Pallbearers are Darren Williamson, Mark Jones, Dane Harrington, Derek Harrington, Rhett Jones and Paul Harrington.
Hononary Pallbearers are Donnie Hawthorne, James Martin and Robert Cassady.
The Williamson family would like to thank the VITAS healthcare for their help during the last few months. He always enjoyed when Christina George would come to take care of him!
The family also wants to give a special thanks to Megan Carmichael and Doris Carmichael for your love and support during his last days.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019