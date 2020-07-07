1/1
Warren "David" Hart
1934 - 2020
Warren "David" Hart

Cantonment - Warren "David" Hart, 85, of Cantonment, Fl, passed away on July 3rd, 2020. David was called home to Heaven after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

David was born in Quincy, Fl, to Alger and Emmie Hart on November 4th, 1934. He was to married Roberta for 68 years. She was the love of his life.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Alger and Emmie Hart, his son, David Jr, and his daughter, Barbara Ann. He is survived by his youngest son, Daniel Hart (Betty Ann), his granddaughter, Rebecka Grice (Jacob), his great-grandchildren Jackson Grice (Courtney) and Alyssa (Corbyn), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Faith Chapel North on Monday, July 13th. Visitation will be held at 1 PM, followed by funeral services, led by Pastor Keith Mott, at 2 PM. Though David will be missed by many friends and family alike, this is not truly goodbye, we will see him again.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 S. Hwy. 29, Cantonment, FL entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
