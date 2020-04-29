|
Wayne Paul Montelius, Sr.
We were blessed with the birth of Wayne Paul Montelius, Sr. May 15, 1961 in Dubuque, Iowa. He grew up in Florida until the family relocated to Louisiana. Wayne was for many years employed as a general contractor in Louisiana and more recently as an employee of Southeastern Sash & Door in Ft. Walton Beach. Wayne passed away April 29, 2020 at home after an ongoing battle with cancer. He was 58 years of age. He has been a resident of Navarre, Florida for the past thirteen years. He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert Hunter Montelius, Sr. and Frances Miano Montelius, his brother Frank Joseph Borne, Sr., a granddaughter Layla Frances Breaux. He is survived by his wife Tammy Arcement Montelius, his son Wayne Paul Montelius, Jr., a granddaughter Breanna Noel Montelius all of Navarre, Florida, a stepdaughter Hollie Crappel Breaux, a sister Susan A. Montelius both of Marrero, Louisiana, grandchildren Leighton Neely Breaux and Landon Douglas Breaux both of Houma, Louisiana. He will forever be loved and missed. The family wishes to thank Southeastern Sash & Door for their support of Wayne and his family, Emerald Coast Hospice of Pensacola, Florida and the National Cremation Society of Milton, Florida. Due to circumstances, there will be no service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020