Pensacola - Wayne Thomas Mowe passed away on September 1, 2020. Wayne was born to Theodora and William Mowe in Lebanon, IL on October 18, 1933. Wayne grew up in Mobile, AL and graduated from Murphy High School in 1951. Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Doris Jean Sumner in 1952. He and Doris were married for 43 years and had four children together: Mike, Kelly, Lauren and Cliff. Wayne loved and enjoyed being with his family and taking trips, especially the cross country 30 day trip the family took together.



In 1955, Wayne graduated from the University of Alabama and then went on to receive his Masters' Degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Texas. After working several years in the oil fields in Texas and Louisiana, Wayne and the family moved to Pensacola in 1959. Wayne worked as a Research and Development Engineer for Chemstrand (Monsanto) from 1959 until 1978. Then in 1978, Wayne co-founded Mo' Money Associates with his son Cliff.



In 1998, Wayne married Donna Queyrouze. Wayne and Donna enjoyed traveling and playing golf together. Donna took great care of Wayne in his final months on earth, allowing him to stay at home until his passing. Thanks also to the support and help from the Hospice staff.



Wayne is preceded in death by his mother Theo Mowe, father, Bill Mowe, his son Mike Mowe, his son Kelly Mowe and his brother Don Mowe. He is survived by Doris Mowe and Donna Mowe, his son Cliff (Dana) Mowe, his daughter Lauren (Mike) Johnson, stepdaughter Susan Neal, stepson Greg (Loraine) Neal and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.









