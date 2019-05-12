|
Wendal L. Jenkins
Gulf Breeze - Wendal Lamar Jenkins, 81, passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born January 26, 1938 in Bonifay, Florida and raised in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He graduated from Marion Institute, Marion, AL in 1955 and entered the US Naval Academy graduating June 1960.
He began his Naval career aboard the USS Stickell, DD888. Other deployments were aboard the USS Iwo Jima LPH2 and the USS Plymouth Rock LSD 29. He attended Naval Post Graduate School, Monterey, CA studying oceanography.
While stationed in Norfolk, VA Wendal met and married Rose Marie Hanson, which lasted 58 years. Together they had two sons, Scott Lamar and Douglas Andrew.
Wendal's achievement medals include: Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Stars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (CUBA), Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation (w/Palm) and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon w/Devices.
Wendal had 23 years of honorable service and retired in 1983.
He was a Life Time member of the Fort Walton Beach Elks Lodge #1795.
Wendal is preceded in death by sons, Scott Lamar and Douglas Andrew, his parents, Edris and Onie Lee Jenkins, sister, Jan Beyea, brother, Mike Jenkins and nephew, Ronald Beyea, Jr.
He is survived by his wife Rose, sister-in-law Sylvia Jenkins, brother-in-law, Ronald Beyea, Sr and nephews, Joseph Jenkins and Matt Beyea.
Funeral service was held graveside on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Rose Lawn Cemetery, with Chaplain Ken Griffin, USN officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Rose Lawn Funeral Home of Gulf Breeze.
