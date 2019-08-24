Resources
Wiley Grady (Blue) Milstead

Wiley Grady (Blue) Milstead Obituary
Wiley Grady (Blue) Milstead

- - Preceded in death by his parents, Grady & Ida Ward Milstead; wife, June Briggs Milstead; sons, Jonathan Mark and Glenn Eddie Milstead; and granddaughter, Aimee Elizabeth Milstead.

Survived by one son and two daughters, 25 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. As per his wishes, his body will be cremated, and the urn of ashes will be added to the niche alongside that of his wife of 67 years, June. Anyone who wishes to do so may make a donation in Blue's memory to Dogwood Baptist Church, Hwy 97, Dogwood Park, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
