Willemina Roche
Gulf Breeze - Willemina Van Veen Roche, 81, a resident of Gulf Breeze, Florida for over 47 years, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
She was born November 18, 1937 in Amsterdam, Holland, where as a young girl grew up in Nazi occupied Holland during WWII just a few blocks from the Anne Frank house. In 1960 she married Thomas F. Roche (USAF) who was stationed in Europe. They were married 46 years until his death in 2006. She was an active member of the Pensacola Beach Elks Lodge.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, John & Deborah Roche, her daughter, Mary Roche, Grandchildren Nina, Thomas, Megan and Michael. Brothers John Van Veen, Hanki Van Veen and sister Ria Van Der Schild.
Viewing services will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Rose Lawn Funeral Home in Gulf Breeze, FL.
A Private Burial will be Tuesday at Barrancas National Cemetery
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society or your local animal shelter.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019