Willene Smith LeMaster
Willene Smith LeMaster

Cantonment - Willene Smith LeMaster, 90, of Cantonment went home to be with Jesus August 29, 2020. Willene is survived by her children, Gloria LeMaster Turner, Sue Wilder (David), Jeanne Pilgrim (Bob); daughter-in-law, Vicki LeMaster, nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Her husband, T.J.; her sons, Bill and David; and her son-in-law, Hude Turner, precede Mrs. LeMaster in death. Celebration of life for family will be held at Forest Springs Cemetery, Morvin, Alabama, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 with granddaughter, Reverend Shannon LeMaster-Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Willene by donating to the charity of your choice.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Forest Springs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
August 31, 2020
I was in her last class of 3rd graders at Orville School in 1970. What a wonderful teacher and person she was. I got to see her and Mr. LeMaster about 18 or so years ago. She was a blessing to countless people.
Billy Pittman
Student
