Willene Smith LeMasterCantonment - Willene Smith LeMaster, 90, of Cantonment went home to be with Jesus August 29, 2020. Willene is survived by her children, Gloria LeMaster Turner, Sue Wilder (David), Jeanne Pilgrim (Bob); daughter-in-law, Vicki LeMaster, nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Her husband, T.J.; her sons, Bill and David; and her son-in-law, Hude Turner, precede Mrs. LeMaster in death. Celebration of life for family will be held at Forest Springs Cemetery, Morvin, Alabama, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 with granddaughter, Reverend Shannon LeMaster-Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Willene by donating to the charity of your choice FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com