Willene Smith LeMaster
Cantonment - Willene Smith LeMaster, 90, of Cantonment went home to be with Jesus August 29, 2020. Willene is survived by her children, Gloria LeMaster Turner, Sue Wilder (David), Jeanne Pilgrim (Bob); daughter-in-law, Vicki LeMaster, nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Her husband, T.J.; her sons, Bill and David; and her son-in-law, Hude Turner, precede Mrs. LeMaster in death. Celebration of life for family will be held at Forest Springs Cemetery, Morvin, Alabama, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 with granddaughter, Reverend Shannon LeMaster-Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Willene by donating to the charity of your choice
.
