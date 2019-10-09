|
|
William Andrew "Andy" Gott
Pensacola, Florida - December 10, 1949- October 6, 2019
William Andrew "Andy" Gott of Molino, FL passed away on October 6, 2019 at the age of 69. Andy was born on December 10, 1949 in Bethesda, MD to Julletta and John Gott. Andy and his family lived in several places including Taiwan, Port Mugu (now Port Hueneme), CA, and Hanahan (Charleston), SC.
Andy met his bride-to-be while visiting his brother John, who was in Pilot Training school in Pensacola, FL. Andy and Linda married September 2, 1978 and were married for 41 years. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree and University of West Florida with a master's degree. He was drafted and served in the Army in Germany and Vietnam. Andy was also a history teacher, administrative dean, and an assistant principal in the Escambia County School District, retiring in 2012.
Andy is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, of Molino, FL; Son, Neal and family (Stacy, Haley, and Tyler) of Cantonment, FL; Daughter, Ashley and Husband (Derek Schultz) of Pensacola, FL; Brother, John and Wife (Katy and Daughter, Annie). Andy is preceded in death by his loving parents, John and Julletta Gott.
Andy was always a devoted husband and father and a very good friend. Andy deeply loved all his dogs, was an avid car collector, and a hot rod enthusiast. He will be missed by many who have been blessed to have known him.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth's of Hungary, 3015 St. Elizabeth Street, Molino, FL with a celebration of life reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make in memoriam donations to 400paws.org.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019