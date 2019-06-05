William Bassett



Mobile - William "Bill" Earl Bassett, Sr, 82, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was a native of Mobile, Alabama and graduated from Murphy High School (1955). He was a loving father and husband and a Christian.



He was preceded in death by his parents George and Bonnie Bassett; son, Shane; brother, Richard; and his wife Carolyn.



Bill served in the Army receiving training as a medic and paratrooper. Later, he made over 1,000 jumps as a skydiver into regional sporting and community events.



While he made his home in Pensacola, Bill always considered himself a Mobilian. He was in every way a true "Southern Gentleman" and his Bama roots ran as deep as the Crimson Tide.



Bill worked in banking most of his life, starting as a cashier. Through his dedication and perseverance, he quickly ascended to the executive ranks, achieving the position of president with several financial institutions. He had a long and distinguished career prior to his retirement.



Two of Bill's passions were history and travel. He and Carolyn would explore Bruges, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris and London. Domestically, both enjoyed vacationing to New York, the Pennsylvania Dutch Country, the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains, and Cajun Country. New Orleans was a second home and Mardi Gras parades were an annual occurrence. They traversed roads from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, and spent countless hours driving through country sides and back roads with their trusty dog Jean. Bill loved all animals and supported animal rescues and sanctuaries throughout the USA.



Surviving family includes his sons: William Bassett, Jr (Eliza), Lowell Bassett (Deborah), and Robert Nabors (Anne); grandchildren Elizabeth Sweeney, Eric Sweeney, Jr., and Louis Bassett; great-granddaughter Lana Hawkins as well as many loving nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5 from 6 - 8 p.m. with funeral services at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m.







Pallbearers are John Michael Bassett, Richard Bassett, Lowell Bassett, Bill Bassett, Robert Nabors, and Eric Sweeney, Jr.



Honorary pallbearers: "The Guys."



Donations can be made to the Pensacola Humane Society, Escambia County Animal Shelter, or the ASPCA Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary