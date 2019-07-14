Services
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
(850) 623-2205
William Beier
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
National Cremation & Burial Society
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
National Cremation & Burial Society
Interment
Following Services
Serenity Gardens
6208 Stewart Street
Milton, FL
1951 - 2019
William Beier

Milton - William "Bill" Beier went to be with the angels, no longer to suffer pain on July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Eileen, three step-sons; Dennis, Danny, and Robert Richardson. He was preceded in death by two step-sons; Eric and Larry Richardson.

Bill was an Air Force retiree and will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his constant companion "Randy," his yellow lab.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at National Cremation & Burial Society with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment immediately following at Serenity Gardens, 6208 Stewart Street, Milton, FL 32570.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019
