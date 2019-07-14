|
|
William Beier
Milton - William "Bill" Beier went to be with the angels, no longer to suffer pain on July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Eileen, three step-sons; Dennis, Danny, and Robert Richardson. He was preceded in death by two step-sons; Eric and Larry Richardson.
Bill was an Air Force retiree and will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his constant companion "Randy," his yellow lab.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at National Cremation & Burial Society with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment immediately following at Serenity Gardens, 6208 Stewart Street, Milton, FL 32570.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019