William "Bill" Bjorensen
Pensacola, FL - Bill Bjorensen passed away surrounded by his family at home on Sunday July 21, 2019.
Bill married the love of his life Jo Ann Shell on September 6, 1957, and raised a beautiful family. He was born in Pensacola and graduated from Pensacola High School. He was in the Army for 6 years, worked for the City of Pensacola for 36 years, after retirement worked at Harper-Morris for 16 years. Bill loved talking and being with family and friends and driving his 1966 Chevrolet Impala.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vollie and Evelyn Bjorensen and sister, Betty Stearns.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann; daughters, Brenda Miller (Al) and Kim LaFlamme (Jerry); grandchildren, Melissa Justice, Ashleigh Miller, Brittany and Dalton LaFlamme; great grandchildren, Parker Justice, Preston Justice, Jake William Polhemus and adopted daughter and son, Jocelyn and Bill Purdue and many nieces, nephews, and cousins and friends.
Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 18 W. Wright St., Pensacola, FL with reception to follow. Further obituary details at www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 26, 2019