William Booth
Pensacola - William Stephen Booth, 86, of Navarre, Florida passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 18, 1932. He joined the United States Navy and worked on the U.S.S. Monterey. Shortly after, he met his loving wife, Wanda on a blind date in Tennessee. William then moved his wife and family to Pensacola, Florida to pursue a career at Naval Aviation Rework Facility where he retired after 26 years. After retirement, William and Wanda spent time going to church, gardening, and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his son, Howard Russell Booth.
William is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wanda Booth; daughter, Vanessa Zachary; sons, Ken Booth (Debbie) and Doug Booth(Debbie); grandchildren, Andrea Parnell (Bill), Eli Zachary, Megan Booth, Alexa Taggart (Jon); great-grandchildren, Abigale Parnell, Jaiden Zachary, and Zach Griffin.
A visitation was held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1PM with the service at 2PM.
The family would like to thank Sacred Heart Covenant Care and Gulf Breeze Baptist Hospital ICU for their heartfelt care for William.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 20, 2019