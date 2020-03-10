|
William "Billy" Broach McLemore
Gulf Breeze, FL - William "Billy" Broach McLemore, 90, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Covenant Hospice in Pensacola.
He was born July 9, 1929 in Meridian, MS to William F. McLemore and Inez Broach Jones. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Epling McLemore; wife, Bobbie Dryden McLemore; sister, Alice Bailey; brother, Erskine McLemore, and stepson, Daryl Dryden.
Billy was a veteran of the US Army and retired as a letter carrier from the US Postal Service. He lived for several years in Anchorage, AK, but most of his life in Meridian, MS. He later lived in Hattiesburg, MS for many years before moving to Gulf Breeze, FL.
He is survived by his son, William "Bill" McLemore; daughters, Leslie Schmidt and Cindy Thomas (Greg); stepson, Steve Dryden (Mary) and stepdaughter, Robin Vignes (Stephanie); grandchildren, Arthur Vick, Stacy Graham, William Thomas, and Davis Thomas; step-grandchildren, Jaime Dryden, Christy Dryden Tatum, Robbie Vignes, Joseph Vignes and Greg Grote.
A memorial service will be held 10:00am Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Mr. McLemore's caregivers these past few years for their kindness and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Hospice or First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020